If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Pima County, Arizona today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palo Verde High School at The Gregory School

Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 5

5:30 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Dobson High School at Tucson High Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5

7:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyside High School at Mountain View High School - Marana

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5

7:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert View High School at Rincon-University High School