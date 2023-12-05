Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Pima County, Arizona today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palo Verde High School at The Gregory School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dobson High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyside High School at Mountain View High School - Marana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert View High School at Rincon-University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 5
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.