Pacific Division foes square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) welcome in the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena, beginning on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -20 scoring differential, putting up 112.5 points per game (20th in the league) and giving up 113.5 (18th in the NBA).

The Suns' +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.2 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 113.3 per outing (17th in league).

These two teams score 228.7 points per game combined, 4.2 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 226.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered nine times in 21 chances against the spread this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +275 - Lakers +2200 +1000 -

