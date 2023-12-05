Suns vs. Lakers December 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-6) play the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant delivers 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Suns.
- On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 10.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- The Suns are getting 29.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game from Devin Booker this year.
- Eric Gordon is putting up 14.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.
- Grayson Allen is putting up 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 47.5% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with 2.4 treys per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posts 21.8 points, 12.1 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.
- LeBron James posts 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 boards per game.
- Austin Reaves averages 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 boards.
- Christian Wood averages 7.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6 boards.
Suns vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Suns
|111.8
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|113.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.2
|49.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|33.8%
|Three Point %
|39.3%
