Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-6) play the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Information

Suns Players to Watch

Durant delivers 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Suns.

On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 10.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

The Suns are getting 29.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game from Devin Booker this year.

Eric Gordon is putting up 14.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.

Grayson Allen is putting up 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 47.5% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with 2.4 treys per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 21.8 points, 12.1 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the field.

LeBron James posts 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

Austin Reaves averages 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 boards.

Christian Wood averages 7.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6 boards.

Suns vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Suns 111.8 Points Avg. 117.1 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 113.2 49.1% Field Goal % 47.8% 33.8% Three Point % 39.3%

