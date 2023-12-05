The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (12-8) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) currently has three players on it. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Suns enter this matchup on the heels of a 116-109 victory over the Grizzlies on Saturday. Devin Booker's team-high 34 points paced the Suns in the victory.

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Eric Gordon SG Out Knee 14.7 2.2 2.9 Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 223.5

