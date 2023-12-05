Suns vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - December 5
The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (12-8) heading into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) currently has three players on it. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 from Crypto.com Arena.
The Suns enter this matchup on the heels of a 116-109 victory over the Grizzlies on Saturday. Devin Booker's team-high 34 points paced the Suns in the victory.
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|14.7
|2.2
|2.9
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Back
|17.3
|5.3
|3.7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee)
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-1.5
|223.5
