The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena on December 5, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Phoenix has put together an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 30th.

The Suns score just 2.7 more points per game (116.2) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (113.5).

Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home the Suns put up 118.2 points per game, 4.1 more than away (114.1). Defensively they allow 114.9 points per game at home, 3.3 more than on the road (111.6).

Phoenix gives up 114.9 points per game at home, and 111.6 away.

The Suns average 1.4 fewer assists per game at home (25.3) than away (26.7).

Suns Injuries