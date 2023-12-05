Player props are available for Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant, among others, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 28.5-point over/under for Durant on Tuesday is 2.5 lower than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 6.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Durant's assist average -- 5.8 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Durant averages 2.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Jusuf Nurkic's 12.1 points per game average is 0.6 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (2.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 28.5-point prop bet for Devin Booker on Tuesday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average on the season (27.9).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 1.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Booker's assists average -- 8.4 -- is 0.9 higher than Tuesday's over/under (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -175)

The 22.9 points Davis has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (25.5).

He has collected 12.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game this year, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161)

LeBron James' 24.4-point scoring average is 2.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).

James has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Tuesday's over/under (6.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.