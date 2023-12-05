The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) match up against the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Jusuf Nurkic of the Suns is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Grizzlies on Saturday, 116-109. Their top scorer was Devin Booker with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 34 10 7 1 0 3 Kevin Durant 27 2 5 1 1 2 Jusuf Nurkic 14 9 3 2 1 0

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 31.0 points, 6.4 boards and 5.8 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 49.4% from 3-point range (second in league), with 2.2 triples per game.

Nurkic averages 12.1 points, 9.2 boards and 3.9 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field.

Booker gets the Suns 27.9 points, 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Grayson Allen's averages for the season are 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Suns get 6.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Jordan Goodwin.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 24.4 4.9 7.1 0.7 0.5 1.5 Kevin Durant 25.8 4.5 5.8 0.5 1.0 2.2 Jusuf Nurkic 14.1 9.1 3.1 0.7 1.6 0.6 Eric Gordon 14.3 1.9 2.6 0.9 0.6 3.3 Grayson Allen 9.1 3.0 2.4 0.6 0.3 1.3

