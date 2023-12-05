High school basketball is on the schedule today in Yavapai County, Arizona, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bagdad High School at Desert Heights Preparatory

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 5

5:00 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

River Valley High School at Chino Valley High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on December 5

6:55 PM AZT on December 5 Location: Chino Valley, AZ

Chino Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Camp Verde High School at Winslow High School