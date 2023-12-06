The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Arizona State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sun Devils sit at 163rd.

The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils record are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62).

Arizona State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Arizona State put up 1.6 more points per game (71.1) than it did when playing on the road (69.5).

The Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (71.4).

Arizona State drained 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.7, 30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule