The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the SMU Mustangs (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Arizona State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Sun Devils sit at 164th.

The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils record are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62).

Arizona State is 5-0 when scoring more than 62 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona State fared better at home last year, posting 71.1 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Sun Devils ceded 6.4 fewer points per game (65) than when playing on the road (71.4).

In home games, Arizona State averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than on the road (7.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

