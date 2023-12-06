The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

Arizona State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 116th.

The Sun Devils score 67.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 62 the Mustangs allow.

Arizona State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State posted 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

The Sun Devils allowed 65 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.4 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Arizona State fared worse in home games last season, making 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage away from home.

