The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) welcome in the SMU Mustangs (6-3) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

In games Arizona State shoots higher than 37.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Sun Devils are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 116th.

The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils put up are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs give up (62).

Arizona State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 62 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

The Sun Devils ceded 65 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.4 on the road.

When playing at home, Arizona State drained 0.8 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in road games (7.7). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30%) compared to in away games (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule