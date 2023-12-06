The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • Arizona State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 118th.
  • The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils average are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62.0).
  • Arizona State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62.0 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arizona State fared better at home last year, averaging 71.1 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game on the road.
  • The Sun Devils ceded 65.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.4 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Arizona State drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in away games (7.7). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena

