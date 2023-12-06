The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Arizona State is 4-0 when it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 118th.

The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils average are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62.0).

Arizona State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62.0 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona State fared better at home last year, averaging 71.1 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game on the road.

The Sun Devils ceded 65.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.4 in road games.

When playing at home, Arizona State drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in away games (7.7). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule