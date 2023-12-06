The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline SMU Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona State (-3.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona State (-2.5) 139.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends

  • Arizona State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Sun Devils games have gone over the point total.
  • SMU has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Mustangs games have gone over the point total just once this year.

Arizona State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +35000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Arizona State is 79th in the country. It is far below that, 88th, according to computer rankings.
  • Arizona State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.