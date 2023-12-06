The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline SMU Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona State (-1.5) 141.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona State (-2.5) 142.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends

  • Arizona State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • So far this season, two of the Sun Devils games have hit the over.
  • SMU has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this year, just one of the Mustangs games has gone over the point total.

Arizona State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +35000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Arizona State is 78th in the country. It is far below that, 84th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Arizona State winning the national championship, based on its +35000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

