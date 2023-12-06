The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-1.5) 141.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-2.5) 142.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends

Arizona State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, two of the Sun Devils games have hit the over.

SMU has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, just one of the Mustangs games has gone over the point total.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Arizona State is 78th in the country. It is far below that, 84th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Arizona State winning the national championship, based on its +35000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

