The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-2.5) 142.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-2.5) 142.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends

Arizona State is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Sun Devils have hit the over twice.

SMU has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

Mustangs games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Oddsmakers rate Arizona State higher (80th in the country) than the computer rankings do (84th).

With odds of +35000, Arizona State has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

