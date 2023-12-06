Wednesday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) taking on the SMU Mustangs (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 win for Arizona State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Arizona State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-0.3)

Arizona State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Arizona State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to SMU's 3-5-0 ATS record. The Sun Devils have a 2-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mustangs have a record of 1-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +13 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (312th in college basketball) and allow 65.4 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Arizona State loses the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. it collects 33.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 164th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.9 per outing.

Arizona State knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) while shooting 28.5% from deep (324th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game while shooting 27.0%.

The Sun Devils average 84.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (335th in college basketball), and give up 81.7 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

Arizona State wins the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 10.7 (94th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +112 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.0 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

The 34.8 rebounds per game SMU accumulates rank 117th in college basketball, 4.1 more than the 30.7 its opponents collect.

SMU knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (141st in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc.

SMU has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (163rd in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 13.2 it forces (109th in college basketball).

