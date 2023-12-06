Wednesday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) going head to head against the SMU Mustangs (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 victory for Arizona State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU should cover the point spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 140.5 over/under.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Line: Arizona State -3.5

Arizona State -3.5 Point Total: 140.5

Arizona State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+3.5)



SMU (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (140.5)



Arizona State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to SMU's 3-5-0 ATS record. The Sun Devils have hit the over in two games, while Mustangs games have gone over one time. The two teams score 141.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils average 67.3 points per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (64th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Arizona State comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It is grabbing 33.7 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.9 per contest.

Arizona State hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (317th in college basketball) while shooting 28.5% from deep (327th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game while shooting 27%.

The Sun Devils rank 336th in college basketball with 84 points scored per 100 possessions, and 35th in college basketball defensively with 81.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona State wins the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 10.7 (96th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game, with a +112 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (189th in college basketball) and give up 62 per contest (21st in college basketball).

SMU is 116th in the nation at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 30.7 its opponents average.

SMU knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 34.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 27.8%.

SMU has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (108th in college basketball).

