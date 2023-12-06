Wednesday's contest at Desert Financial Arena has the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) matching up with the SMU Mustangs (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-67 victory for Arizona State, so it should be a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU should cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 142.5 over/under.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Line: Arizona State -1.5

Arizona State -1.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona State -135, SMU +110

Arizona State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+1.5)



SMU (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Arizona State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to SMU's 3-5-0 ATS record. The Sun Devils have a 2-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mustangs have a record of 1-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams put up 141.7 points per game combined, 0.8 less than this matchup's over/under.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils' +13 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.3 points per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per contest (64th in college basketball).

Arizona State loses the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. it records 33.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 164th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 39.9 per contest.

Arizona State connects on 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.6 (317th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Sun Devils average 84.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (336th in college basketball), and allow 81.7 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

Arizona State has committed 3.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (96th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (66th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +112 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game, 189th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.0 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

SMU comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It records 34.8 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.7.

SMU connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

SMU wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

