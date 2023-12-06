Wednesday's game features the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) and the SMU Mustangs (6-3) clashing at Desert Financial Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 68-67 win for Arizona State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 6.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Arizona State. The over/under is listed at 142.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Tempe, Arizona

Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Line: Arizona State -1.5

Arizona State -1.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona State -135, SMU +110

Arizona State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+1.5)



SMU (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (142.5)



Arizona State has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to SMU, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Sun Devils are 2-5-0 and the Mustangs are 1-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams put up 141.7 points per game combined, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game (scoring 67.3 points per game to rank 317th in college basketball while allowing 65.4 per outing to rank 64th in college basketball) and have a +13 scoring differential overall.

The 33.7 rebounds per game Arizona State averages rank 164th in the country, and are 6.2 fewer than the 39.9 its opponents record per contest.

Arizona State hits 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.6 (317th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Sun Devils' 84 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 336th in college basketball, and the 81.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 35th in college basketball.

Arizona State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.7 (96th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (65th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game, with a +112 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (189th in college basketball) and allow 62 per outing (21st in college basketball).

SMU wins the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It collects 34.8 rebounds per game, 116th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.7.

SMU makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (137th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 27.8% from deep.

SMU has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.6 per game (163rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (108th in college basketball).

