Wednesday's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) and SMU Mustangs (6-3) at Desert Financial Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Arizona State securing the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-0.4)

Arizona State (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Arizona State has gone 3-4-0 against the spread, while SMU's ATS record this season is 3-5-0. A total of two out of the Sun Devils' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Mustangs' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game (scoring 67.3 points per game to rank 312th in college basketball while allowing 65.4 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball) and have a +13 scoring differential overall.

Arizona State records 33.7 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) while conceding 39.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.2 boards per game.

Arizona State knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (317th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (7.1). It is shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc (324th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27%.

The Sun Devils' 84 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 335th in college basketball, and the 81.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 38th in college basketball.

Arizona State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.7 per game (95th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (67th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.