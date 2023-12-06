The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) host the SMU Mustangs (6-3) after winning three straight home games. The Sun Devils are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Arizona State's seven games has gone over 142.5 points.

Arizona State has an average total of 132.7 in its contests this year, 9.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Sun Devils are 3-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, Arizona State has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Sun Devils have entered four games this season favored by -140 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Arizona State.

Arizona State vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 1 14.3% 67.3 141.7 65.4 127.4 139.5 SMU 3 37.5% 74.4 141.7 62.0 127.4 141.3

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils record 67.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 62.0 the Mustangs allow.

Arizona State has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 62.0 points.

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 3-4-0 2-2 2-5-0 SMU 3-5-0 0-2 1-7-0

Arizona State vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State SMU 10-5 Home Record 7-9 7-6 Away Record 1-10 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

