If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Coconino County, Arizona today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Peoria High School at Coconino High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

7:00 PM AZT on December 6 Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sedona Red Rock High School at Kingman Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

7:00 PM AZT on December 6 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Williams High School at Mogollon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6

7:00 PM MT on December 6 Location: Heber, AZ

Heber, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Northland Preparatory Academy at Fountain Hills High School