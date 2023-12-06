How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Wednesday NBA slate that features 11 compelling contests, the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets is a game to watch.
Today's NBA Games
The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Orlando Magic
The Magic look to pull of an away win at the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 11-9
- ORL Record: 14-6
- CLE Stats: 110.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- ORL Stats: 114.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.0 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -4.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -190
- ORL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 222.5 points
The Washington Wizards host the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers take to the home court of the Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-PH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 3-16
- PHI Record: 12-7
- WAS Stats: 116.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 125.1 Opp. PPG (29th)
- PHI Stats: 120.1 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (32.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -9.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -450
- WAS Odds to Win: +340
- Total: 238.5 points
The Detroit Pistons host the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies take to the home court of the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-18
- MEM Record: 5-14
- DET Stats: 109.2 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- MEM Stats: 105.9 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- DET Odds to Win: -105
- MEM Odds to Win: -115
- Total: 218.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves host the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs look to pull off a road win at the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 15-4
- SA Record: 3-16
- MIN Stats: 112.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (first)
- SA Stats: 111.5 PPG (22nd in NBA), 123.9 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -12.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -750
- SA Odds to Win: +525
- Total: 226.5 points
The Toronto Raptors take on the Miami Heat
The Heat hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 9-11
- MIA Record: 11-9
- TOR Stats: 111.2 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th)
- MIA Stats: 113.1 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (22.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -3.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -150
- MIA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 218.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 9-10
- BKN Record: 10-9
- ATL Stats: 123.2 PPG (second in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (27th)
- BKN Stats: 116.7 PPG (eighth in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.7 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.8 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -4.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- BKN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 241.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets look to pull off a road win at the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 7-14
- CHA Record: 6-12
- CHI Stats: 107.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (16th)
- CHA Stats: 113.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (15.6 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -4.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -190
- CHA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 220.5 points
The Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder hit the road the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 8-9
- OKC Record: 13-6
- HOU Stats: 110.1 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.2 Opp. PPG (second)
- OKC Stats: 119.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (29.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -2.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -130
- HOU Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 226.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 11-8
- UTA Record: 7-13
- DAL Stats: 118.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- UTA Stats: 112.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 8.4 APG)
- UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -8.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -350
- UTA Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 227.5 points
The Golden State Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers take to the home court of the Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 9-11
- POR Record: 6-13
- GS Stats: 114.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (20th)
- POR Stats: 105.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG)
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (17.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -12.5
- GS Odds to Win: -800
- POR Odds to Win: +550
- Total: 225.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets go on the road to face the Clippers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 9-10
- DEN Record: 14-7
- LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (18th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- DEN Stats: 114.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (29.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -1.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -115
- DEN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 224.5 points
