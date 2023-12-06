The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Northern Arizona is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Lumberjacks are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 298th.
  • The Lumberjacks' 64 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 73.8 points, Northern Arizona is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).
  • The Lumberjacks gave up fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (75.8) last season.
  • At home, Northern Arizona knocked down 9.4 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Northern Arizona's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Hawaii L 70-61 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ UCSB L 70-59 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/2/2023 Pacific W 78-58 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/6/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
12/9/2023 @ Incarnate Word - McDermott Center
12/16/2023 Southern Utah - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.