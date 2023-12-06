The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northern Arizona is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Lumberjacks are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 298th.

The Lumberjacks' 64 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Northern Arizona is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).

The Lumberjacks gave up fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (75.8) last season.

At home, Northern Arizona knocked down 9.4 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Northern Arizona's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule