Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Abilene Christian Moneyline
|Northern Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Abilene Christian (-8.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Abilene Christian (-8.5)
|139.5
|-450
|+330
Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends
- Northern Arizona has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Lumberjacks have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Abilene Christian has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.
