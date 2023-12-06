Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's game features the Pacific Tigers (5-3) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-3) clashing at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-68 victory for Pacific according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 6.
Their last time out, the Lumberjacks lost 85-69 to UNLV on Wednesday.
Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacific 71, Northern Arizona 68
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- Against the Portland Pilots, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lumberjacks registered their best win of the season on November 24, a 66-65 victory.
- The Lumberjacks have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).
- Northern Arizona has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).
Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-65 over Portland (No. 96) on November 24
- 74-69 on the road over UCSD (No. 274) on November 19
- 74-70 over Youngstown State (No. 297) on November 25
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Leia Beattie: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Emily Rodabaugh: 10.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
- Sophie Glancey: 11.4 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Grace Beasley: 7.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Saniyah Neverson: 5.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks average 69.4 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per contest (292nd in college basketball). They have a -8 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.
