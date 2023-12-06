The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will try to break a three-game win streak when they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center as 6.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Abilene, Texas

Venue: Teague Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Abilene Christian -6.5 139.5

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average over/under for Northern Arizona's matchups this season is 137.5, 2.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Northern Arizona has gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Abilene Christian has covered the spread less often than Northern Arizona this season, tallying an ATS record of 3-5-0, compared to the 5-3-0 mark of Northern Arizona.

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Abilene Christian 6 75% 69.0 133 73.8 147.3 141.5 Northern Arizona 4 50% 64.0 133 73.5 147.3 145.1

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks score an average of 64.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Wildcats allow.

Northern Arizona has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 2-0 overall record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Abilene Christian 3-5-0 0-1 6-2-0 Northern Arizona 5-3-0 3-2 1-7-0

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Abilene Christian Northern Arizona 9-5 Home Record 6-8 4-8 Away Record 3-13 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

