Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Pima County, Arizona, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walden Grove High School at Palo Verde High School
- Game Time: 3:50 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cholla High School at Mica Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Christian High School at Patagonia Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Patagonia, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marana High School at Sahuaro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
