Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Pinal County, Arizona today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Combs High School at Mesquite High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

7:00 PM AZT on December 6 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Cruz Valley Union High School at Arete Preparatory Academy