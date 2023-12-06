You can see player prop bet odds for Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and other players on the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs heading into their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: +134)
  • Wednesday's points prop bet for Towns is 23.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 22.2.
  • He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).
  • Towns' season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
  • Towns has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 26.2 points Anthony Edwards scores per game are 1.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday (27.5).
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
  • Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).
  • His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
14.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 13.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • His rebounding average of 11.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -139)
  • The 19.3 points Wembanyama scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • He has grabbed 9.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.
  • Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 16.6 points Keldon Johnson has scored per game this season is 1.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (15.5).
  • He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Johnson's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
  • Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

