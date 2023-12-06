If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Yavapai County, Arizona, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ash Fork High School at Kingman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

7:00 PM AZT on December 6 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcos de Niza High School at Prescott High School