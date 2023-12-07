Will Alexander Kerfoot Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 7?
Will Alexander Kerfoot find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Flyers?
Kerfoot stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Kerfoot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 70 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Kerfoot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|21:48
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|19:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
