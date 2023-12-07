Alexander Kerfoot and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Kerfoot in that upcoming Coyotes-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Kerfoot has averaged 16:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Kerfoot has a goal in two of 24 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In eight of 24 games this year, Kerfoot has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 24 games this season, Kerfoot has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Kerfoot has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kerfoot has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 24 Games 3 15 Points 0 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

