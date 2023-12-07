Heading into a Thursday, December 7 game against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2) at Mullett Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2) will be monitoring nine players on the injury report.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Shea Weber D Out Ankle
Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion
Travis Boyd C Questionable Upper Body
Travis Dermott D Questionable Upper Body
Sean Durzi D Questionable Lower Body
Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body
Jack McBain C Out Lower Body
Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body
Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body
Noah Cates LW Out Foot

Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

  • The Coyotes' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
  • Its goal differential (+12) makes the team ninth-best in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

  • The Flyers' 72 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia has conceded 70 total goals this season (2.8 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.
  • They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Coyotes (-115) Flyers (-105) 6

