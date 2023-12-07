Coyotes vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - December 7
Heading into a Thursday, December 7 game against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2) at Mullett Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2) will be monitoring nine players on the injury report.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Travis Boyd
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Sean Durzi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Noah Cates
|LW
|Out
|Foot
Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- Its goal differential (+12) makes the team ninth-best in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 72 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- Philadelphia has conceded 70 total goals this season (2.8 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.
- They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
Coyotes vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-115)
|Flyers (-105)
|6
