How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2) -- who've won five in a row -- host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Coyotes meet the Flyers.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 68 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Coyotes' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|24
|8
|16
|24
|13
|12
|46.2%
|Nick Schmaltz
|24
|9
|11
|20
|15
|19
|47.9%
|Matias Maccelli
|24
|4
|13
|17
|18
|5
|0%
|Nick Bjugstad
|24
|6
|10
|16
|7
|8
|52.2%
|Lawson Crouse
|23
|10
|5
|15
|10
|6
|34.3%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have allowed 70 total goals this season (2.8 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 72 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flyers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Flyers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 24 goals during that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|25
|12
|8
|20
|6
|18
|29%
|Travis Sanheim
|25
|2
|15
|17
|23
|14
|-
|Sean Couturier
|23
|6
|11
|17
|12
|18
|49.7%
|Owen Tippett
|25
|8
|7
|15
|8
|12
|46.2%
|Joel Farabee
|25
|8
|7
|15
|6
|6
|52.9%
