The Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2) -- who've won five in a row -- host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Coyotes meet the Flyers.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Flyers Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 68 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Coyotes' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 24 8 16 24 13 12 46.2% Nick Schmaltz 24 9 11 20 15 19 47.9% Matias Maccelli 24 4 13 17 18 5 0% Nick Bjugstad 24 6 10 16 7 8 52.2% Lawson Crouse 23 10 5 15 10 6 34.3%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have allowed 70 total goals this season (2.8 per game), 11th in the NHL.

The Flyers have 72 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Flyers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Flyers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 24 goals during that span.

Flyers Key Players