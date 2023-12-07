Coyotes vs. Flyers December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz and the Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.
Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Coyotes (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: NBCS-PH,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
Coyotes Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Arizona, Clayton Keller has 24 points in 24 games (eight goals, 16 assists).
- Through 24 games, Schmaltz has scored nine goals and picked up 11 assists.
- Matias Maccelli has 17 points for Arizona, via four goals and 13 assists.
- In 11 games, Karel Vejmelka's record is 2-6-2. He has conceded 35 goals (3.45 goals against average) and has racked up 288 saves.
Flyers Players to Watch
- Philadelphia's Travis Konecny has recorded eight assists and 12 goals in 25 games. That's good for 20 points.
- Philadelphia's Sanheim has posted 17 total points (0.7 per game), with two goals and 15 assists.
- This season, Philadelphia's Sean Couturier has 17 points, courtesy of six goals (fifth on team) and 11 assists (second).
- In the crease, Samuel Ersson's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, giving up 25 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassing 192 saves with an .885% save percentage (54th in the league).
Coyotes vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|22nd
|10th
|2.83
|Goals Allowed
|2.8
|9th
|31st
|27.2
|Shots
|32.8
|7th
|25th
|32
|Shots Allowed
|28
|4th
|5th
|26.83%
|Power Play %
|12.2%
|28th
|13th
|81.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.37%
|6th
