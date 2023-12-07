The Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz and the Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Arizona, Clayton Keller has 24 points in 24 games (eight goals, 16 assists).

Through 24 games, Schmaltz has scored nine goals and picked up 11 assists.

Matias Maccelli has 17 points for Arizona, via four goals and 13 assists.

In 11 games, Karel Vejmelka's record is 2-6-2. He has conceded 35 goals (3.45 goals against average) and has racked up 288 saves.

Flyers Players to Watch

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny has recorded eight assists and 12 goals in 25 games. That's good for 20 points.

Philadelphia's Sanheim has posted 17 total points (0.7 per game), with two goals and 15 assists.

This season, Philadelphia's Sean Couturier has 17 points, courtesy of six goals (fifth on team) and 11 assists (second).

In the crease, Samuel Ersson's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, giving up 25 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassing 192 saves with an .885% save percentage (54th in the league).

Coyotes vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 10th 2.83 Goals Allowed 2.8 9th 31st 27.2 Shots 32.8 7th 25th 32 Shots Allowed 28 4th 5th 26.83% Power Play % 12.2% 28th 13th 81.18% Penalty Kill % 85.37% 6th

