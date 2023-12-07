Player props are available for Clayton Keller and Travis Konecny, among others, when the Arizona Coyotes host the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Keller has been a top contributor on Arizona this season, with 24 points in 24 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 3 3 2 vs. Blues Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 1 0 1 4

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Nick Schmaltz has nine goals and 11 assists to total 20 points (0.8 per game).

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 1

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Matias Maccelli has scored four goals and added 13 assists through 24 games for Arizona.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 5 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Konecny's 20 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has put up 12 goals and eight assists in 25 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Nov. 25 0 0 0 3

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Travis Sanheim has totaled 17 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has two goals and 15 assists.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 25 0 0 0 1

