Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 7?
Should you wager on Jason Zucker to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Zucker stats and insights
- In five of 17 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Zucker has scored three goals on the power play.
- Zucker's shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18.0 blocked shots per game.
Zucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|12:16
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:52
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
