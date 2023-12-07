Will Juuso Valimaki Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 7?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Juuso Valimaki to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Valimaki stats and insights
- Valimaki is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
- Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Valimaki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.