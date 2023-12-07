In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Juuso Valimaki to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 18 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:17 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:54 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

