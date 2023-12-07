Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in La Paz County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in La Paz County, Arizona today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
La Paz County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. David High School at Salome High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Salome, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.