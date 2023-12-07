Can we anticipate Liam O'Brien finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

O'Brien has no points on the power play.

O'Brien averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 8:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:58 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

