Logan Cooley will be among those in action Thursday when his Arizona Coyotes play the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Cooley against the Flyers, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Logan Cooley vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:43 per game on the ice, is -6.

In three of 24 games this year, Cooley has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Cooley has a point in 11 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Cooley has an assist in eight of 24 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Cooley hits the over on his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cooley has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cooley Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.