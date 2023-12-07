Can we count on Mathew Dumba scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

  • Dumba has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Dumba has no points on the power play.
  • Dumba averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:08 Home W 3-1
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:48 Away W 7-5

Coyotes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

