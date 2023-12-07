The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

Carcone has scored in eight of 23 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.

Carcone's shooting percentage is 35.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:40 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 14:24 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:26 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:10 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:42 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

