For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Michael Kesselring a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Kesselring stats and insights

  • Kesselring is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • Kesselring has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

