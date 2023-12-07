Should you bet on Milos Kelemen to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

Kelemen is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Kelemen has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 70 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

