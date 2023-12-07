The December 7 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) and the New England Patriots (2-10) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Bailey Zappe. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Bailey Zappe Matchup

Mitchell Trubisky 2023 Stats Bailey Zappe 3 Games Played 5 59.2% Completion % 50.0% 273 (91.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 299 (59.8) 2 Touchdowns 0 2 Interceptions 2 23 (7.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 16 (3.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Mitchell Trubisky Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 180.5 yards

: Over/Under 180.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Patriots Defensive Stats

This season, the Patriots are 15th in the NFL in points allowed (21.2 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (310.5 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England has allowed 2,662 total passing yards (15th in NFL) and rank 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Patriots' defense has looked good this season, as it ranks third in the league with 1,064 total rushing yards allowed (88.7 per game).

Defensively, New England is sixth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 45.7%. It is sixth in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.3%.

