We have WR rankings available for you, going into Week 14 of the NFL season -- check them out before setting your fantasy lineup!

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 14

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 312.6 26.1 10.6 Keenan Allen Chargers 266.1 22.2 11.5 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 264.6 22.1 10.1 A.J. Brown Eagles 239.4 20.0 9.8 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 233.4 19.5 10.3 Stefon Diggs Bills 227.9 19.0 10.1 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 223.5 20.3 10.5 Mike Evans Buccaneers 222.2 18.5 8.6 Makea Nacua Rams 208.4 17.4 9.8 D.J. Moore Bears 204.4 17.0 7.8 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 201.9 16.8 10.6 Nico Collins Texans 194.1 17.6 7.7 DeVonta Smith Eagles 183.4 15.3 7.2 Adam Thielen Panthers 181.9 15.2 8.8 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 178.7 16.2 6.5 Chris Olave Saints 175.0 14.6 9.2 Davante Adams Raiders 174.4 14.5 9.8 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 166.2 15.1 8 Tank Dell Texans 165.0 16.5 7.5 Jordan Addison Vikings 164.8 13.7 6.8 Courtland Sutton Broncos 161.7 13.5 6.2 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 158.3 13.2 7.9 Garrett Wilson Jets 156.1 13.0 10 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 155.4 13.0 7 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 155.0 14.1 6.9 Deebo Samuel 49ers 155.0 15.5 5.3 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 150.3 13.7 7.5 Christian Kirk Jaguars 150.3 12.5 7.1 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 147.2 12.3 7.2 Zay Flowers Ravens 142.9 11.9 6.7 Amari Cooper Browns 141.9 11.8 7.6 Terry McLaurin Commanders 141.4 10.9 7.7 Rashee Rice Chiefs 140.8 11.7 5.4 George Pickens Steelers 138.3 11.5 6.5 Romeo Doubs Packers 137.5 11.5 6.2 Jayden Reed Packers 137.4 11.5 5.3 Marquise Brown Cardinals 134.7 10.4 7.8 Gabriel Davis Bills 134.3 12.2 6.1 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 130.9 10.9 7.1 Curtis Samuel Commanders 121.8 10.2 5.7 Josh Downs Colts 121.0 10.1 6.5 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 121.0 11.0 4.7 Drake London Falcons 116.2 10.6 6.6 Tyler Boyd Bengals 116.0 9.7 6.6 Jahan Dotson Commanders 113.8 8.8 5.7 Rashid Shaheed Saints 111.7 10.2 5 Justin Jefferson Vikings 109.1 21.8 10.6 Tutu Atwell Rams 108.1 9.0 5.2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 103.8 8.7 5.7 Christian Watson Packers 101.3 11.3 5.9 Elijah Moore Browns 100.2 8.4 7.1 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 100.0 12.5 6.9 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 95.1 8.6 5.2 Josh Reynolds Lions 95.0 8.6 4 Cooper Kupp Rams 90.2 11.3 7.4 K.J. Osborn Vikings 89.8 8.2 5 Michael Thomas Saints 89.8 9.0 6.4 Diontae Johnson Steelers 87.8 11.0 7.5 Michael Wilson Cardinals 83.5 9.3 4.3 Rondale Moore Cardinals 82.6 6.4 3.6

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.