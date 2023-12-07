When the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nick Bjugstad score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

  • In six of 24 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
  • On the power play, Bjugstad has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Bjugstad averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:10 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 17:52 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 20:01 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:54 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:50 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

